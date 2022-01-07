Search

07 Jan 2022

James Argent celebrates ‘Adele moment’ after dramatic weight loss

James Argent celebrates ‘Adele moment’ after dramatic weight loss

Reporter:

Ireland Staff Reporter

James “Arg” Argent has hailed his “Adele moment” after losing 13 stone since having gastric sleeve surgery.

The Only Way Is Essex star, 34, shared before and after pictures on Instagram showing him wearing only swimming trunks.

He told his followers he now weighed 14 stone and had “never felt happier or healthier”.

Argent previously revealed he reached 27 stone during lockdown and was told by doctors that catching Covid-19 at his weight could prove fatal.

He wrote: “9 months ago I dreamed of having THAT @adele moment and here it is.

“After being 27 stone, depressed and having doctors telling me I was on ‘death row’ I made the decision to have gastric sleeve surgery with @wearetransform which reduced the size of my stomach and limited how much I could eat.

“I’ve since lost a total of 13 stone and now weigh 14 stone which surpassed all expectations. I’ve never felt happier or healthier.

“I can honestly say that it was the best decision I’ve ever made. It spurred me on to be serious about my eating habits and exercise.”

Argent said he was now eating healthier and smaller portions of food, and had also been training at the gym.

He added: “That swim across the English Channel is still on the cards.”

Reflecting on the new year, he added: “I’m delighted to be starting 2022 as the best version of me. The future is looking bright, and I can’t wait to live it.”

Adele has also made headlines for her weight loss, sharing pictures on social media of her slimmer figure while living in the US.

Singer Peter Andre and former Love Island contestant Alex Bowen were among those sending their congratulations to Argent.

The reality star, who appeared on Towie from 2010 to 2018, has also previously battled drug addiction and spoken openly about his cocaine use.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media