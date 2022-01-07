Search

07 Jan 2022

Romeo Beckham unveils new tattoo inspired by his father

Romeo Beckham unveils new tattoo inspired by his father

Reporter:

Ireland Staff Reporter

David Beckham’s son Romeo has followed in his father’s footsteps by getting a winged cross tattooed on the back of his neck.

The footballer, 19, unveiled the latest addition to his collection on Friday, sharing a black and white photo with his 3.2 million Instagram followers.

He visited tattoo artist Brian Woo, known as Dr Woo, in Los Angeles to get the design – which his father, 46, also has.

He captioned the post: “Insane ! Thank u bro.”

Justin Bieber, who also has a pair of wings inked on the back of his neck, was among those praising the tattoo.

The 27-year-old pop star said: “Love it, it was ur dad that inspired mine too. Looks great.”

Romeo, who recently made his professional debut for Inter Miami’s reserve team, has several other tattoos, including a dove on his hand with the words “lead with love” inked below, and an eagle on his leg.

His father, meanwhile, has around 60.

The pair also share a love of football, with the pair regularly attending matches together.

In December, they watched Manchester United play and, although the final result was “not the result” Romeo wanted, he said he still had an “amazing night” with his father.

David started his professional football career at Manchester United in 1992 at the age of 17.

He left the club in 2003 and went on to play for teams including Real Madrid and LA Galaxy.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media