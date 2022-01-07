Search

07 Jan 2022

Hilaria Baldwin celebrates birthday with husband Alec and family

Hilaria Baldwin celebrates birthday with husband Alec and family

Reporter:

Ireland Staff Reporter

Hilaria Baldwin has celebrated her 38th birthday with husband Alec and the pair’s children.

The author and yoga instructor rang in her special day with the couple’s six children and a chocolate cake, saying on social media: “Here is to 38.”

Captioning an Instagram photograph of her family at home, she wrote: “I told them if they wanted cake they’d either have to look at the camera or stare lovingly at me.

“Marilu chose the camera…Alec doesn’t get cake.”

Hilaria also shared a video of her dancing to Elton John and Dua Lipa’s Cold Heart with her eight-year-old daughter Carmen.

She added: “Birthday wouldn’t be complete without a Baldwinito dance party. Only Carmen was still up at this point tho.”

The couple are parents to daughter Lucia, and sons Eduardo, Romeo, Leonardo and Rafael.

Alec is also father to daughter Ireland, 26, with ex-wife Kim Basinger.

The celebrations come after Hollywood actor Alec, 63, accidentally shot and killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, 42, when a gun he was holding went off during filming for the Western film Rust in New Mexico in October 2021.

Director Joel Souza, 48, was also wounded in the shooting on the Bonanza Creek Ranch set near Santa Fe.

US authorities recently issued a search warrant for Baldwin’s mobile phone in the ongoing investigation into Hutchins’s death.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media