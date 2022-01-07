Search

07 Jan 2022

Truss calls on Russia to halt ‘malign activity’ against Ukraine

Truss calls on Russia to halt ‘malign activity’ against Ukraine

Reporter:

Ireland Staff Reporter

Foreign Secretary Liz Truss has issued a fresh call to Russia to end its “malign activity” towards Ukraine as Nato warned Moscow it would pay a “heavy price” if it attacked its neighbour.

The alliance’s general secretary Jens Stoltenberg said the “risk of conflict is real” if Russia does not de-escalate and end its aggressive actions.

Nato foreign ministers held virtual talks on Friday to discuss the Russian military build-up, with tens of thousands of troops massing near the border, ahead of what has been described as an “absolutely critical” week for peace and security in Europe.

US and Russian officials are due to sit down for talks in Geneva on Sunday in an attempt to defuse the crisis before it escalates into a full-blown military conflict.

It will be followed on Wednesday by the first meeting in two years of the Nato-Russia council to be held in Brussels.

Mr Stoltenberg said that while Russia’s willingness to come to the negotiating table was a “positive signal” they had to be prepared for the possibility the talks would fail.

“The risk of conflict is real. Russia’s aggressive actions seriously undermine the security order in Europe. It is a positive signal that Russia is prepared to come to the table and talk,” he said.

“Nato will engage in dialogue with Russia in good faith and on substance but we must also be prepared for the possibility that diplomacy will fail.

“So today ministers stressed any further aggression against Ukraine would have significant consequences and carry a heavy price for Russia.”

Mr Stoltenberg also made clear that Nato rejected a call by President Vladimir Putin to halt plans to admit any new members – not just Ukraine – saying it was a “fundamental right” of countries to decide which alliances they join.

“This has been a fundamental principle of European security for decades and Russia has committed to uphold it,” he said.

In her intervention in the talks, Ms Truss said that Russia needed to abide by its international commitments.

“There is no justification for its aggressive and unprovoked stance towards Ukraine,” she said, according to a Foreign Office readout of the meeting.

“We stand with our Nato allies in urging Russia to end its malign activity and adhere to international agreements it freely signed up to,” she said.

“We will defend democracy in eastern Europe and around the world. Our support for Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity is unwavering. We are clear that any Russian incursion would be a massive strategic mistake, for which there would be a severe cost.

“The Russian government needs to de-escalate, pursue diplomatic channels and abide by its commitments on the transparency of military activities.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media