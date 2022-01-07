Search

07 Jan 2022

Beyonce’s mother celebrates 10th birthday of ‘beautiful’ and ‘talented’ Blue Ivy

Beyonce’s mother Tina Knowles-Lawson has celebrated the 10th birthday of her “beautiful, talented and super smart” granddaughter Blue Ivy.

Blue Ivy, the eldest of the singer’s three children with husband Jay-Z, marked the milestone on Friday and her grandmother celebrated the occasion with a tribute on Instagram.

Sharing a photo of them together on a beach on Instagram, she wrote: “My beautiful talented and super smart grandaughter Blue Ivy turned 10 today! God it seemed like yesterday you came into the world running things.

“Blue is my little Capricorn Twin. I prayed for her to be born on my birthday but she did what she always does she came when she got good and ready three days later but we still share the bond.

“She reminds me that “Grandma you are acting just like a Capricorn. Blue gives the best advice like a grown person I sometimes forget that she is so young!!!”

Knowles-Lawson continued: “Blue is one of those rare gifted people that can do everything well! God Blessed me the day you were born! My Sweet , Beautiful Baby Blue. Happy Birthday.”

Blue Ivy has already earned several accolades including a Grammy in March 2021 for best music video, for a song she wrote with her mother, rapper Saint Jhn and singer Wizkid, titled Brown Skin Girl.

