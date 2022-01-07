Olly Alexander pulls out of The Graham Norton Show after testing positive

Olly Alexander has been forced to pull out of The Graham Norton Show after testing positive for Covid-19.

The Years & Years singer, 31, had been hoping to test negative and come out of isolation early in time to film the BBC chat show but was disappointed by his test results.

The pop star, who has been fully vaccinated and boosted, has said it is “a bit sad” to pull out of his scheduled appearance but will continue to self-isolate.

In a post to his Instagram story on Friday, Alexander wrote: “Hi honeys. Sadly I won’t be on tonight’s @thegrahamnortonshowofficial. I tested positive for Covid over a week ago.

“I was hoping I would test negative and get to end isolation early but alas no.

“My symptoms thankfully haven’t been bad and I’m a boosted baby so that’s good.

“I love Graham and singing so it’s a bit sad but I’m almost back to fighting fit woooo I love you all.

The singer revealed he had been watching “a lot of TV” including all seasons of Dark, Silent Sea and the Sex And The City reboot And Just Like That.

He has said he has been playing a lot of Two Point Hospital on the Nintendo Switch, adding “And I even made Cauliflower Cheese.”

Norton was set to kick off the New Year with double-Oscar-winner Denzel Washington, British actors Martin Freeman and Nina Sosanya, top comic Josh Widdicombe, and singer songwriter James Morrison.