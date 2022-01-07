Search

07 Jan 2022

Second arrest after man stabbed to death in busy road

Reporter:

Ireland Staff Reporter

Police have arrested a second person as part of an investigation into the fatal stabbing of a man in a busy west London street.

A 27-year-old man was arrested on Friday on suspicion of the murder of 46-year-old Dariusz Wolosz.

A 13-year-old boy who was arrested on suspicion of murder on Thursday has been released on bail to a date in early February.

Mr Wolosz, who was Polish, was attacked near his home by a group of males following a row on Tavistock Road in West Drayton, the Metropolitan Police said.

Officers were called by paramedics to reports of an injured man on the High Street in Yiewsley at 12.12am on Tuesday.

He was pronounced dead at 12.43am.

A post-mortem examination gave the cause of death as stab wounds to the groin and chest.

Mr Wolosz’s family are said to be “distraught”.

Police have asked anyone with information to contact them and said dash cam footage from passing cars may have captured the incident.

Detective Chief Inspector Wayne Jolley said: “We believe Dariusz was attacked by a group of males in Tavistock Road following a verbal dispute. The group then fled in different directions.

“The area was busy at the time with passing traffic and people driving past could well have captured dash cam footage of the incident, and the moments leading up to it.

“Dariusz’s family are distraught and we are doing everything we can to support them at this time.

“I urge local people to check any doorbell and dash cameras – you may have captured something that could be very significant for us.”

Anyone who has information is asked to call 101 or tweet @MetCC, giving the reference 0063/04JAN.

Information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.

