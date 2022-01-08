Kate Hudson jokes her son’s life is ‘outta my hands’ as he turns 18

Kate Hudson joked her son Ryder’s life is “outta my hands,” as she wished him a happy 18th birthday.
The Almost Famous, 42, actress paid tribute to her “incredible, unique, hilarious” son on Instagram with a special video montage.
The 60 second clip showed a collection of images of the pair together ranging from her pregnancy and through Ryder’s childhood.
Captioning the video she said: “My heart is filled with love and excitement for your future.
“PS Now your life is your responsibility and outta my hands! Good luck son!!
Hudson, known for known for rom-com roles such as How To Lose A Guy In 10 Days, You, Me And Dupree and Bride Wars, recently became engaged to long-term partner musician Danny Fujikawa.
The couple welcomed their first child – a daughter – in 2018, and Hudson has a second son – Bingham, eight – from a previous relationship.
She was married to Black Crowes frontman Chris Robinson from 2000-2007 and was engaged to Muse singer Matt Bellamy from 2011-2014.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.