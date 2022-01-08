Search

08 Jan 2022

Kate Hudson jokes her son’s life is ‘outta my hands’ as he turns 18

Kate Hudson jokes her son’s life is ‘outta my hands’ as he turns 18

Reporter:

Ireland Staff Reporter

Kate Hudson joked her son Ryder’s life is “outta my hands,” as she wished him a happy 18th birthday.

The Almost Famous, 42, actress paid tribute to her “incredible, unique, hilarious” son on Instagram with a special video montage.

The 60 second clip showed a collection of images of the pair together ranging from her pregnancy and through Ryder’s childhood.

Captioning the video she said: “My heart is filled with love and excitement for your future.


“Ryder you incredible, unique, hilarious, loving human, I love you beyond. Happiest Birthday @mr.ryderrobinson.

“PS Now your life is your responsibility and outta my hands! Good luck son!!

Hudson, known for known for rom-com roles such as How To Lose A Guy In 10 Days, You, Me And Dupree and Bride Wars, recently became engaged to long-term partner musician Danny Fujikawa.

The couple welcomed their first child – a daughter – in 2018, and Hudson has a second son – Bingham, eight – from a previous relationship.

She was married to Black Crowes frontman Chris Robinson from 2000-2007 and was engaged to Muse singer Matt Bellamy from 2011-2014.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media