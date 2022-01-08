Search

08 Jan 2022

The Society of Composers and Lyricists postpones third annual awards over Covid

The Society of Composers and Lyricists postpones third annual awards over Covid

Reporter:

Ireland Staff Reporter

The Society of Composers and Lyricists (SCL) has postponed its third annual award ceremony due to coronavirus concerns.

The organisation said it was “determined” to keep the awards as an in-person event but that due to the uncertainty over the Omicron variant, they could not go ahead as planned.

The event was due to take place on February 1 in Los Angeles, and nominees included celebrities Lin Manuel Miranda, Hans Zimmer and Billie Eilish.

It comes as more and more organisations across Hollywood have been forced to postpone or cancel in-person events due to rising cases of the virus.

SCL president Ashley Irwin said in a statement: “Upon careful consideration of our members’ safety, analysis with city and state officials, and our partners, we have made the decision to postpone the 3rd Annual SCL Awards ceremony to a later date.

“We are determined to keep this an in-person event, and therefore  the safety and health concerns of those in our music community, our staff, and the production team are of the utmost importance.

“Given the uncertainty surrounding the Omicron variant, we believe that going ahead with the show on February 1st would not be the best course of action.

“We look forward to celebrating our members’ outstanding work with you all on a future date, to be announced.”

The 64th Annual Grammy Awards, due to take place later this month, was also recently postponed after organisers said pushing ahead “simply contains too many risks”.

The Critics Choice Awards also moved their January date, the Sundance Film festival was moved online, and the Palm Springs Film Festival last month cancelled its 2022 event completely.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media