Search

08 Jan 2022

What the papers say – January 8

What the papers say – January 8

Reporter:

Ireland Staff Reporter

Saturday’s papers feature stories on the pandemic, a royal development and more Colston controversy.

The Daily Mail runs an exclusive interview with alleged Jeffrey Epstein victim Carolyn Andriano. Ms Andriano, who testified against Ghislaine Maxwell last month, said Virginia Giuffre told her in 2001 that she slept with the Duke of York.

The Financial Times features comments from two former pensions ministers pressuring Chancellor Rishi Sunak to revisit his decision last year to suspend the “triple lock” on annual state pension increases.

The Times has splashed Admiral Sir Tony Radakin’s first interview as head of the armed forces on its front page, with the senior Navy officer warning of the threat of Russia destroying underwater communication cables.

The Independent reports on accusations that the attorney general Suella Braverman is playing politics by suggesting she may refer the Colston statue case to the Court of Appeal, taking issue with a jury verdict that cleared protestors of criminal damage.

The Guardian adds lawyers are concerned by the fact Ms Braverman did not specify a point of law she was concerned about in the case.

The Daily Express reports UK households have saved up £1.7 trillion during the pandemic due to worries over rising bills.

The Daily Telegraph leads with the JCVI decision that there is “no immediate need” to introduce a fourth jab.

The Daily Mirror reports the travel industry is experiencing a bookings boom as restrictions for the fully vaccinated are eased.

The i says record numbers of workers left the NHS in 2021, with the ongoing pandemic mounting continuing pressure on health workers.

The Sun reports television star Denise van Outen has broken up with her fiance over a cheating scandal.

And the Daily Star says broadcaster Eamon Holmes hopes to cure his back pain with a “magical stick”.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media