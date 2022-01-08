Search

08 Jan 2022

Channel 5 boss dismisses Government calls for more ‘distinctively British’ TV

Channel 5 boss dismisses Government calls for more ‘distinctively British’ TV

Reporter:

Ireland Staff Reporter

Chanel 5’s head of programming has rejected calls from ministers for more “distinctively British” TV shows, arguing the channel’s schedule is “not Government-led” and embraces a wide range of viewers.

Ben Frow questioned plans to make it a legal requirement for public broadcasters to preserve programmes that “could only have been made in the United Kingdom”.

He told The Times: “I don’t really know what the Government meant. My job is to look at the schedule, make sure there’s a nice variety and try to second guess the audience.

“I am viewer-led, I am not Government-led when it comes to creative ideas.”

He said Channel 5 has a record of producing shows that reflect British values, such as Our Yorkshire Farm and Coastal Devon & Cornwall With Michael Portillo.

The Government proposals, announced by then media minister John Whittingdale in September, have been criticised by actor David Tennant, who suggested they were an attempt to push for more politically favourable programming.

Pointing to high viewing figures from different areas across the UK, including Yorkshire, the Midlands and Scotland, Mr Frow said Channel 5 is “of the people, for the people”.

“We’re not highfalutin, we’re not snooty, we don’t look down on our audience, we’re not patronising,” he said.

Mr Frow said other channels including the BBC and Channel 4 had started trying to target younger audiences, but his strategy is to appeal to “as many people as possible”.

It comes after ministers backed calls for God Save The Queen to be played more frequently by the BBC and other public broadcasters.

Andrew Rosindell, Conservative MP for Romford, told the Commons that airing the national anthem would provide a “great sense of unity and pride”, and Culture Secretary Nadine Dorries described the suggestion as “fantastic”.

As the Government considers plans to sell Channel 4, with Channel 5’s owner Viacom tipped as a potential buyer, Mr Frow welcomed the possibility of another creative opportunity.

He said: “It wouldn’t be for me to decide about buying Channel 4… that said, I like any opportunity to be more creative.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media