Search

09 Jan 2022

Kate releases three striking photographs to mark her 40th birthday

Kate releases three striking photographs to mark her 40th birthday

Reporter:

Ireland Staff Reporter

The Duchess of Cambridge has marked her milestone 40th birthday by releasing three portraits showing the sophisticated glamour of the future queen.

Kate has been pictured in three relaxed poses, wearing different Alexander McQueen dresses and with her hair flowing.

Celebrated fashion photographer Paolo Roversi, famed for working with industry stars like Naomi Campbell and Kate Moss, described photographing the duchess as “a moment of pure joy” and said with her “positive energy” she can “bring hope to the whole world”.

The duchess will celebrate her 40th birthday on Sunday and the event is likely to be a private family affair marked at the Cambridges’ home in Norfolk.

The birthday heralds the start of an important decade for the monarchy and the future queen, who will be at William’s side as events progress, watching her young family grow up and pursuing her own charitable interests.

Roversi said: “Taking the portrait of Her Royal Highness the Duchess of Cambridge was a true honour for me and a moment of pure joy.

“I was moved by her warmth and friendly welcome and enchanted by her shining eyes that reflected the loveliness of her soul and her smile showing the generosity of her heart.

“It was a profound and rich experience for me, an unforgettable moment. I have met a wonderful person, a person who, with her positive energy, can bring hope to the whole world.”

In one image Kate wears a striking red McQueen dress, earrings loaned by the Queen and beams at the camera as she appears to have her hands casually in the gown’s pockets.

Roversi is known for his adventurous film and printing techniques and the remaining images have been produced in monochrome that give them an ethereal quality.

In one, a head and shoulders image, the duchess smiles broadly and in the other, with her engagement ring prominently on display, Kate is shown in profile and expressionless looking left.

She wears earrings that belonged to Diana, Princess of Wales, in both photographs.

Ahead of her birthday the duchess was praised for her “vision and commitment” in establishing her Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood to support the development of children.

Kate’s work championing research into a child’s formative years is the cornerstone of her public life and has been highlighted by a senior figure from of one of the country’s leading mental health charities for children and young people.

Michael Samuel, chairman of trustees at the Anna Freud National Centre for Children and Families, said Kate had shown “passion and compassion” in her role as the organisation’s patron.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media