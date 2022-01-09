Search

09 Jan 2022

What the papers say – January 9

What the papers say – January 9

Reporter:

Ireland Staff Reporter

A warning from the Home Secretary about the importance of new police powers and the latest comments on the Northern Ireland Protocol feature on the front pages today.

The Sunday Times says free lateral flow tests will be dramatically scaled back in a strategy of “living with Covid” to be announced by Prime Minister Boris Johnson within weeks. The paper adds free tests may only be provided in high-risk settings such as care homes, hospitals and schools and to people with symptoms.

The Observer runs comments from former vaccine taskforce chairman Dr Clive Dix on its front page. Dr Dix said he thinks the UK should move away from mass population-based vaccination drives after the current booster campaign in favour of an objective of “stopping progression to severe disease in vulnerable groups”.

Foreign Secretary Liz Truss is cited by The Sunday Telegraph as saying she will use Article 16 and overhaul the Northern Ireland Protocol if she cannot reach a “negotiated solution” with the EU over the matter. The comments come ahead of Ms Truss’s first meeting with her EU counterpart Maros Sefcovic on Thursday.

The Sunday Express splash features an interview with Home Secretary Priti Patel who warns the House of Lords not to “water down” new police powers under consideration.

The Independent reports oil and gas firms were invited by the Government to help consider whether new drilling projects would comply with the UK’s climate targets.

Sunday People reports Star Hobson’s murderer Savannah Brockhill has joked in prison about killing others.

The Sunday Mirror, meanwhile, says Danny Dyer is leaving EastEnders.

And the Daily Star Sunday reports illusionist Uri Geller believes he has located the Lost Ark.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media