09 Jan 2022

Teenage pop star Gayle battles Adele in UK singles chart

Rising pop star Gayle could topple Adele from the top spot in the UK singles chart with her viral hit abcdefu.

The 17-year-old American singer is on course to take the number one position from the British pop star’s comeback single Easy On Me, which only reclaimed the position last week.

However, less than 1,000 chart sales separate the two tracks, according to the Official Chart Company’s first look update.

Abcdefu would be Gayle’s first UK number one single, while Easy On Me is challenging for a ninth non-consecutive week in the top spot – which would extend its record as Adele’s longest-running number one hit.

The track is Gayle’s debut single and it went viral on social media after the singer posted a clip of the rebellious post-break-up song to TikTok.

Fellow American singer Lauren Spencer-Smith, an 18-year-old former American Idol contestant, is also on track to enter the UK’s top 10 for the first time.

Her break-up track Fingers Crossed sits at number three in the UK singles chart after it also gained huge popularity through Tiktok and social media.

Last week, Canadian singer The Weeknd released his new album Dawn FM and three tracks from the record are already on course to enter the UK’s top 20.

Sacrifice is set to be the highest new entry at number six, while Take My Breath might take seventh place and his collaboration with Swedish House Mafia on How Do I Make You Love Me? is on track for number 15.

We Don’t Talk About Bruno by the cast of the new Disney film Encanto is on course to stay in fourth place while North Shields singer-songwriter Sam Fender is set to fall two places to number five.

