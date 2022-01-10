Search

10 Jan 2022

What the papers say – January 10

What the papers say – January 10

Reporter:

Ireland Staff Reporter

The front pages feature the possible relaxing of Covid restrictions as Omicron case numbers drop and Tories urging the PM to act on the looming cost-of-living crisis.

The Guardian carries the response from campaigners to Housing Secretary Michael Gove’s £4 billion plan to fix dangerous cladding on low-rise flats, citing them as saying it’s “far too little” to end the “fire safety crisis”.

The Daily Telegraph reports that Chancellor Rishi Sunak is among the Cabinet ministers keen on the economic benefits of reducing the Covid isolation period from seven to five days to cope with staff shortages across the NHS and other essential sectors.

The Daily Mirror carries the paper’s probe into the “Tories promise to even up our nation”, citing one head teacher’s claims that his school has “more than 50 leaks in the roof”.

The Daily Mail and the Daily Express focus on the looming cost of living crisis, reporting that senior Tories are urging the Prime Minster to take immediate action.

Most hospitals are getting through the Omicron outbreak without succumbing to crisis, according to NHS chiefs cited by The Times.

Elsewhere, Metro jubilantly reports that the number of Covid cases across the UK have been falling for five consecutive days.

The Independent carries a stark warning from one of Britain’s most senior counter-terror police officers that it’s “harder than ever to stop terror attacks” in the UK.

Elsewhere, the i reports the Prime Minister is expected to announce new “living with Covid” plans which will see a relaxing of restrictions.

The Financial Times reports that Nato is preparing for conflict in Europe, according to a warning from its alliance chief to Russia.

And the Daily Star claims that “modern men are so vain they spend more time mirror bothering than women”.

News

