Search

10 Jan 2022

West Side Story star says there is ‘still work to be done’ after Globes win

West Side Story star says there is ‘still work to be done’ after Globes win

Reporter:

Ireland Staff Reporter

Ariana DeBose has thanked the Golden Globes for recognising her but says there is “still work to be done” following a year in which the event has faced heavy criticism.

The actress, who stars in Steven Spielberg’s 2021 reimagining of the hit Broadway musical West Side Story said winning an accolade was “always going to be special.”

DeBose won best supporting actress in a motion picture for her role as Anita in the film adaptation of the 1957 stage production, appearing alongside Rachel Zegler.

Her win comes in a year during which it emerged that the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA), the body that presents the awards, had no black members.

Writing on Twitter, she said: “There is still work to be done, but when you’ve worked so hard on a project- infused with blood, sweat, tears and love- having the work seen and acknowledged is always going to be special. Thank you.”

Zegler, who plays Maria in the film, reflected on how “very strange” life can be after winning the award for best actress exactly three years on from being cast.

“I got cast as Maria in west side story on 1/9/19,” the 20 year-old tweeted.

“And I just won a golden globe for that same performance, on 1/9/22.

“Life is very strange.”

The film was also named as best musical or comedy film at the 79th annual ceremony.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media