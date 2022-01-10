Search

10 Jan 2022

Government app will scan barcodes in push to get families buying healthier food

Government app will scan barcodes in push to get families buying healthier food

Reporter:

Ireland Staff Reporter

An updated Government app will use barcodes to encourage families to switch to healthier food as part of heightened efforts to tackle Britain’s child obesity crisis.

The new feature, announced on Monday as part of the Better Health campaign, will scan selected shopping items and suggest alternatives with less saturated fat, sugar or salt.

Families using the NHS Food Scanner app will also be shown a “Good Choice” badge for items which could help improve their diet, the Department for Health and Social Care (DHSC) said.

It follows a record rise in obesity among 10 to 11-year-olds, with statistics revealing parents have been giving more unhealthy snacks to their children since the start of the pandemic.

Latest data suggests one in four children of reception school age are overweight or obese and this rises to four in 10 in Year 6, according to the DHSC.

A new survey conducted jointly by the department and Netmums, a UK parenting website, suggests nearly six in 10 parents are feeding their children more sugary or fatty food since coronavirus struck.

Girls Aloud singer, Nadine Coyle, who has backed the campaign alongside dietician Dr Linia Patel, said: “As a busy working mum, I find it hard to say no to my kid’s demands and often give in to snack pressure – even though I know it’s not that good for them.

“I had no idea some foods were so high in sugar, saturated fat and salt – so it’s great that the app gives you alternatives.”

Public health minister, Maggie Throup, recognised the “pressure” faced by families throughout the pandemic and said dietary habits had “drastically changed” as a result.

“The new year is a good time for making resolutions, not just for ourselves, but for our families. Finding ways to improve their health is one of the best resolutions any of us could make,” she said.

Dr Alison Tedstone, chief nutritionist at the DHSC said advertisements promoting unhealthy food to children were contributing to the problem.

“It’s not surprising that parents say they’ve often found it hard to resist pestering from their children for more unhealthy snacks, and that is why the NHS Food Scanner App is a great tool to help families make quick and easy healthier swaps,” Dr Tedstone said.

“It’s so important that children reduce the amount of sugary, fatty and salty foods they eat to help them stay healthy and reduce the risk of health problems such as diabetes and tooth decay.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media