28 Dec 2021

Hugh Jackman has ‘mild symptoms’ after testing positive for Covid-19

Hugh Jackman has ‘mild symptoms’ after testing positive for Covid-19

IrelandLive Reporter

Hugh Jackman has said he is suffering “mild symptoms” after testing positive for Covid-19.

The Greatest Showman star, 53, has said he is “looking forward” to getting back on stage after his Broadway show, The Music Man, was cancelled until the new year.

It was reported that his co-star Sutton Foster tested positive days earlier on Christmas Eve, forcing the show to postpone performances.

In a 30-second video posted on Instagram, Jackman, wearing a black face mask, said: “I tested positive this morning for Covid, my symptoms are like a cold, scratchy throat and a bit of a runny nose, but I’m fine.

“I’m just going to do everything I can to get better ASAP and as soon as I am cleared I will be back on stage heading to River city so I just wanted you to hear it from me.

“Please stay safe, be healthy, be kind.”

He captioned the social media post: “Mild symptoms and looking forward to getting back on stage ASAP! Sending love for a happy and healthy new year.”

The Broadway revival of The Music Man has cancelled performances until the new year as the Wolverine actor will be isolating until January 6.

The announcement follows a string of cancelled West End and Broadway theatre performances, as shows were having to dim their lights due to Covid-related staff shortages.

