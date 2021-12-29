Search

29 Dec 2021

Ghislaine Maxwell jury must work through new year’s holiday if no verdict

Ghislaine Maxwell jury must work through new year’s holiday if no verdict

Reporter:

IrelandLive Reporter

Jurors deliberating the fate of British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell at her sex trafficking trial have been told they would have to work through the new year’s holiday after they inquired about that possibility – the latest sign that a verdict was not near in the month-long trial.

On Tuesday, US District Judge Alison J Nathan cited an “astronomical spike” in the number of coronavirus cases in New York City as she explained to lawyers out of the jury’s presence why she was asking jurors to work at least an extra hour each day and every day through the week.

Minutes after arriving to begin deliberations on Wednesday, the jurors sent the judge a note asking if they were also required to work on New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day, with the latter falling on a Saturday.

Judge Nathan sent them a note saying that they were, unless any of them faced a “substantial hardship” because of immovable commitments.

The jury also asked for transcripts of testimony from five trial witnesses as it weighs the evidence prosecutors presented to try to prove allegations that Maxwell recruited and groomed teenage girls from 1994 to 2004 for financier Jeffrey Epstein – and herself – to sexually abuse.

Maxwell appeared encouraged by the long deliberations, with her eyes lighting up after the judge received a request by the jury for transcripts of testimony from some defence witnesses.

They included a memory expert who testified that memories can be corrupted over time by outside influences.

Defence lawyers say that Maxwell was made a scapegoat by the US government after Epstein killed himself in a Manhattan federal jail in August 2019 as he awaited his own sex trafficking trial.

Maxwell, 60, was arrested in July 2020 and, deemed a flight risk, has been held without bail ever since.

Judge Nathan has repeatedly rejected bail attempts, including a 28.5 million dollar (£21 million) package that would have required Maxwell to submit to 24-hour armed guards at her residence to ensure her appearance in court.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2021 Iconic Media