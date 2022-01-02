Fire crews tackle blaze at Parliament building in Cape Town

Firefighters are battling a blaze at South Africa’s national Parliament building in Cape Town.
A dark plume of smoke and flames could be seen rising from the building in the centre of the city.
The fire started in the early hours of Sunday in the third-floor offices and spread to the National Assembly chamber, City of Cape Town Fire and Rescue Service spokesman Jermaine Carelse told local media.
No people have been injured in the fire, which was reported by security guards, Mr Carelse said.
More than 35 firefighters are battling the blaze, which appears to be threatening the building’s roof, he added.
