Search

06 Jan 2022

Jennifer Garner named Hasty Pudding Woman of the Year

Jennifer Garner named Hasty Pudding Woman of the Year

Reporter:

Ireland Staff Reporter

Jennifer Garner has been named Woman of the Year by Harvard University’s Hasty Pudding Theatricals, based not just on her career as an actor but also because of her record as a philanthropist and entrepreneur, the organisation said.

Garner, 49, will be the guest of honour at a parade through Harvard Square, followed by a roast at which she will receive her pudding pot, the theatre troupe said in a statement.

Hasty Pudding Theatricals, which dates to 1844 and bills itself the third oldest theatre group in the world, established its Woman of the Year award in 1951 to honour people who have made “lasting and impressive contributions to the world of entertainment”.

Last year’s recipient was Viola Davis, and previous winners include Meryl Streep, Katharine Hepburn, Ethel Merman and Cher.

The date of the parade, February 5, is also opening night for the group’s latest performance.

“We are thrilled to honour Jennifer Garner, who will be the first Woman of the Year to be honoured on opening night,” co-producer Molly Chiang said.

“13 Going On 30 was my go-to movie growing up, so I can’t wait to meet her.”

Garner was nominated for several Primetime Emmys for her role as Sydney Bristow in the television spy series Alias.

She has been lauded for her work in several films including Juno, Dallas Buyers Club and 13 Going On 30.

Garner is a Save the Children trustee and has advocated on Capitol Hill and around the nation to raise awareness and funds for the organisation.

She also co-founded the organic food company Once Upon a Farm in 2017, with a goal of providing children with the highest quality food grown using sustainable methods.

Jason Bateman, who played Garner’s husband in the 2007 film Juno, was named 2022 Man of the Year last month.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media