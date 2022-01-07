Search

07 Jan 2022

Japan approves new restrictions for areas hard-hit by Covid

Japan approves new restrictions for areas hard-hit by Covid

Reporter:

Ireland Staff Reporter

Japan has approved new restrictions to curb a sharp rise in coronavirus cases in the three most affected south-western regions of Okinawa, Yamaguchi and Hiroshima.

Daishiro Yamagiwa, the minister in charge of Covid-19 responses, said at a government panel meeting: “Given the sudden surge in infections, the medical system runs the risk of suffering a heavy burden in the near future.”

The new measures include earlier closing hours for restaurants, a ban on serving alcohol and restrictions on large-scale events.

Details on these measures, which will begin on Sunday and last through to the end of the month, are decided at the local level and will likely vary.

Japan has undergone periods of similar restrictions over the past two years in various areas, including Tokyo. The last order for restricted activity was lifted in September.

This time, the spread of the highly contagious Omicron variant appears to be first hitting prefectures that house the US military.

Cases in Okinawa, home to most of the 55,000 US troops in Japan, have jumped 30-fold in a week.

As many as 1,400 new cases were reported on Friday, up from 981 the previous day, according to Okinawa government officials.

Cases are also rising in Yamaguchi, which houses Iwakuni base, and in nearby Hiroshima, at a faster rate than the rest of Japan.

Worries are growing about a possible surge in hospital cases. Booster jabs, which experts say prevent serious cases, have been given to fewer than 1% of the population, starting with medical professionals.

Most people will likely have to wait more than the six months following the second dose, the period recommended by the US Centres for Disease Control and Prevention.

Year-end and New Year’s holiday travel data showed that people moved around less than during pre-pandemic times but highlighted how people are tiring of staying at home. Shops, bars and streets have recently been jam-packed.

Japan has reported around 18,300 Covid-19-related deaths so far. The government’s latest move intends to send a warning to the public.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media