07 Jan 2022

Three white men given life sentences for killing Ahmaud Arbery

Reporter:

Ireland Staff Reporter

Three white men who chased and killed a 25-year-old innocent black man in Georgia have been sentenced to life in prison.

A judge ruled out any chance of parole for the father and son who armed themselves and initiated the deadly pursuit of Ahmaud Arbery.

Greg and Travis McMichael grabbed guns and chased Mr Arbery in a pick-up truck after spotting him running in their neighbourhood outside the port city of Brunswick.

Neighbour William “Roddie” Bryan joined the pursuit and recorded mobile phone video of Travis McMichael blasting Mr Arbery with a shotgun.

In November, a jury convicted all three defendants of murder, aggravated assault, false imprisonment and attempted false imprisonment.

Murder carries a mandatory life sentence under Georgia law.

The trial judge ordered both McMichaels to serve life without parole. Bryan was granted a chance of parole but must first serve at least 30 years in prison.

The killing on February 23 2020 became part of a larger national reckoning on racial injustice when the video was posted online two months later.

News

