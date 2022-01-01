Search

01 Jan 2022

A Christmas message from all at the Limerick Leader

Reporter:

Donn O'Sullivan, editor

EVERYONE at the Limerick Leader would like to wish our readers and advertisers a very happy and peaceful Christmas.

The fact you are reading this story means you have taken time out of your busy schedule to click into our website. We thank you for that and we thank those who read our newspapers every week.

We thank you also for supporting local jobs and for supporting the tireless efforts of the Limerick Leader team, who, for nearly two years now have worked 24/7 (mostly from home) to bring the news and local sport to the Limerick public.

We want to take this opportunity to thank all our readers, advertisers, freelance reporters, contributors, photographers and local notes correspondents, for helping us to continue to bring you the most up-to-date news and sport from Limerick.

Limerick weather for Christmas Day

We may deliver the news in different ways than the old typewriters, but we have moved with the times since 1889 and we continue to do so now.

Have a very Merry Christmas and Happy New Year to you all!

