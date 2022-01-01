Watch the Santa live tracker - see where he is now

Santa and his reindeers are heading to Donegal later this evening.
A short time ago they were in South Africa.
He is hoping that everyone is tucked up in bed, and nice and warm, as the weather outside is wet.
