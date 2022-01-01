WATCH | Anam Cara launches new online resource for vulnerable recently bereaved parents

Anam Cara, an organisation that supports parents after bereavement, has launched an eight-part series of videos to help bereaved mothers and fathers at this very difficult time.

Anam Cara is acutely aware that throughout the island of Ireland every day there are bereaved mothers and fathers left bereft and devastated by the death of their child in circumstances that include accidents in the home or workplace, road traffic collisions, life threatening illnesses, or by suicide. The death of a child, of any age, is a devastating and isolating experience for every family member.

Founded in 2008 by bereaved parents to address the lack of bereavement support services available for families in Ireland who have experienced the death of a child, Anam Cara services are provided free of charge. In 2019 they supported 2219 parents across 137 events, including events for parents who had experienced the death of their only child or children.

Sharon Vard, CEO of Anam Cara describes the death of your child is an “unimaginable nightmare” but said that, with support, parents can “learn to cope with the overwhelming sense of loss”.

Sadly, the much needed comfort and support of extended family, friends, neighbours and colleagues is constrained due to the current Covid-19 Virus outbreak. The restrictions in place around funerals and social distancing is impacting bereaved parents, causing them to feel further isolated with their grief and loss, not knowing where to turn. How do you start to choose the 10 people to attend your child’s funeral?

Anam Cara has swiftly responded to these new restrictions by developing and producing 8 online Bereavement Support video vignettes to help bereaved mother and fathers at this very difficult time. These clips will complement the Anam Cara videos and information Pack already available on anamcara.ie which were compiled by bereaved parents for bereaved parents.

Vard continues with “Anam Cara trust these online short videos will offer a little ray of hope and be a powerful resource in these challenging times along with our other online resources. We want parents to know that Anam Cara is here now, today and into the future supporting families after the devastating loss of a child”



Available Anam Cara Resources include:

Anam Cara support services continue to be delivered. For parents who do not have access to the internet, the Anam Cara central office will be manned, as usual, from Monday to Friday 9am to 5pm and offer telephone support on 085 2888 888 or 01 4045378. On request Anam Cara will post the Anam Cara Information Packs and other information leaflets.