WATCH: Check out this amazing video of one woman's mission to promote and recover Leitrim’s musical heritage

Fionnuala Maxwell is a singer and teacher who has made it her mission to promote and recover Leitrim’s musical heritage.
She finds the lyrics or music of often forgotten Leitrim songs in historical manuscripts or publications, and performs her own interpretations of them.
In this video she takes us through a history of traditional signing in Leitrim and sings verses from both well known and forgotten songs. Connecting Through Heritage is an initiative of the Leitrim County Council Heritage Office and is part-funded by the Heritage Council.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.