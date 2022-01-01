WATCH: Hundreds of vehicles in Let's Light it Up 2021 tour raise thousands for Donegal Hospice

Hundreds of vehicles were illuminated with Christmas lights and decorations for a drive around tour of Letterkenny to raise money for the Donegal Hospice.

The "Let's Light It Up Letterkenny Tour 2021" is being heralded as a major success.

And when the final figure is tallied, it is expected that thousands of euro will have been raised for Donegal Hospice.

The event was scheduled to leave CBM Sings on the Port Road at 5.30 pm - but few could have expected the massive turnout.

Hundreds of tractors, trucks and cars took part as the convoy made its way around the town and up to the Mountain Top before heading back down again.

Onlookers and other motorists showed their support - with many in cars honking their horns.

Despite the really dense fog, especially at a higher level, there was a super atmosphere, and it turned out to be a great occasion.