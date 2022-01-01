Get ready to track Santa on his trip from the North Pole to Donegal

Get ready to track Santa on his trip from the North Pole.
The North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) is a United States and Canada bi-national organisation which keeps an eye out on what is in the sky.
It has the most modern equipment, and can track Santa on its special radar. We'll have further updates later. See the youtube link on this page.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.