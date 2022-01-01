Áine Ní Bhreisleáin explores life and communities on the west coast of Ireland in new TG4 series

The west coast of Ireland is recognised as one of the most remarkable coastal routes in the world. The sea's resources and beauty sustain and shape the communities that live along its shores. In this series ‘An Cósta Thiar’, Áine Ní Bhreisleáin, presenter of Bladhaire on Raidió na Gaeltachta and co-presenter of Beo ar Éigean on RTÉ Radio 1, travels down the west coast, from Donegal to Kerry, to gain an insight into the culture, challenges and benefits of living by the Atlantic and to find out if seawater still flows through the veins of its coastal communities.

On her travels, Áine will meet with the people of the coast, both young and old. She will spend time in the company of people who live and work by the sea, learning more about the attraction of these areas, and this life, through their eyes, stories and experiences. She will meet those communities and people who have a strong affinity with the coast and the sea, through new businesses, traditional livelihoods, recreational activities, ecology, birdwatching, eco-tours, swimming, boats (of all kinds) and more.

In today’s changing world, Irish people are spending more time outside, enjoying nature and the fresh air, especially along our beautiful coastlines. Many people, Áine amongst them, are drawn to the beauty, freedom and wildness of the Atlantic coast and this series provides an opportunity for the viewer to dive into the true depths of An Cósta Thiar (The West Coast) with Áine Ní Bhreisleáin.

The series starts on January 12, 2022 at 8.30pm.