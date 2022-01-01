Search

01 Jan 2022

PREVIEW: Rachael Blackmore documentary to air on RTÉ

Rachael Blackmore’s rise to the pinnacle of horse racing and her historic year is to be captured in a new documentary to be shown on RTÉ tonight. See preview video

The film has been made by Ross Whittaker who’s work in sport previously told the stories of Katie Taylor, Shane Lowry and the GAA’s Toughest Year.

The project has been developed with the support of Horse Racing Ireland and produced by Fifty-Three Six, and is supported by a stellar cast of horse racing luminaries – AP McCoy, Katie Walsh, Willie Mullins, Ruby Walsh, Henry de Bromhead and Davy Russell – and her family and closest friends, Rachael tells her story in-depth for the first time.

It was a year that could hardly have been imagined 12 months ago as Blackmore reached truly historic heights claiming the leading jockey crown at the Cheltenham Festival and becoming the first ever female jockey to win the Aintree Grand National.

‘I don’t feel male or female right now. I don’t even feel human. This is just unbelievable’, she said at the Aintree finishing post as she was broadcast on televisions all across the world.

The documentary is set to bring us inside of the world and the mind of Rachael during the whirlwind month where she had the world at her feet.

Rachael Blackmore: A Grand Year airs on RTÉ One tonight, the 29th of December at 9:25 pm.

