Man charged after death of 22-year-old found seriously injured in car park

A man has been charged in connection with the death of another man found seriously injured in a car park.
Adam Anderson, 22, was found in a car park off Ann Street, Greenock, Inverclyde, at about 3.50pm on Sunday January 2.
Mr Anderson, from Greenock, was taken to the Inverclyde Royal Hospital but was pronounced dead a short time later.
Police Scotland said a 27-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with the death.
He is expected to appear at Greenock Sheriff Court on Monday.
Detective Chief Inspector Stuart Grainger said: “Our thoughts remain with Adam’s family and friends at this terrible time.
“We would also like to thank the public for their assistance with our investigation.”
